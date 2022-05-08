Cell Phone Tracking ~ Drop Box Ballot Harvesting | 2000 Mules Clip

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Greg Phillips: "We're just saying that based on our criteria that we identified in Atlanta 242 people that went to an average of 24 drop boxes and eight organizations during a two-week period."
Full Documentary: https://dinesh.locals.com/upost/2083099/2000-mules