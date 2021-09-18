© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Exclusive! Shocking Footage From Collapsed Southern Border Shows Massive Invasion Taking Place
Follow
7
Share
Report
331 views • September 18, 2021
The videos and images coming from the Southern Border are unfathomable. Owen Shroyer is left speechless at the blatant lawlessness and invasion at the border while Americans are being more oppressed and scrutinized unlike ever before. Zero fallout still from the Afghanistan disaster than only gets worse and it’s now been admitted by the military that their drone strike killed 10 innocent civilians, 7 of which were children.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.