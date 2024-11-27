THE CLINTON BODY COUNT | Sabrina Bittencourt & John of God

Have you heard about the sex farm ring scandal that put another woman on the Clinton Body Count?

Sabrina Bittencourt was found dead in her home in Barcelona. It was reported that she left a suicide note outlining her reasons, but it was not published. Although officially ruled a suicide, many believe that Sabrina was killed because of her work.

Sabrina was an activist who uncovered a sex slave farm ring run by John of God. He was accused of luring poor teenage girls with food and money to his mineral mine and farm. The girls would be impregnated an then have their babies sold to the highest bidder. Sabrina claims that after 10 years of giving birth, they girls would be murdered.

More than 600 girls accused him of rape. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for multiple rapes.

***

Thanks for listening to my series The Clinton Body Count - Fact or Fiction? Here I dive in to the dozens of individuals connected to the Clinton's who ended up dead. Some allege there's a conspiracy others say it's ramblings of the tinfoil hat society. Where do you stand?

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.

***

REFERENCES:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html https://www.9news.com.au/world/joao-teixeira-de-faria-what-happened-to-john-of-god-after-claims-of-sex-abuse/91Woman behind the arrest of John of God takes her own life | Daily Mail Online055ac8-b277-441f-bbd0-98845d8e68a8 https://thewashingtonstandard.com/media-blackout-woman-found-dead-days-after-exposing-bill-clintons-faith-healer-as-child-rapist-mysterious-suicide/

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/faith-healer-millions-followers-ran-13923228

https://reframe.sussex.ac.uk/activistmedia/2019/02/cyberactivism-and-gender-based-violence-in-brazil-the-case-of-networked-activism-led-by-sabrina-bittencourt-in-joao-de-deus-case/

https://www.smh.com.au/world/south-america/brazilian-spiritual-healer-john-of-god-jailed-for-rapes-20191220-p53lz3.html

https://nypost.com/2019/01/31/john-of-god-cult-leader-allegedly-ran-child-sex-slave-farm/

https://abcnews.go.com/International/brazilian-spiritual-healer-john-god-indicted-rape-accused/story?id=60019325

https://www.barrons.com/news/brazil-faith-healer-sentenced-to-118-years-for-rape-1dcda35a

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/brazilian-activists-alleged-suicide-sparks-coverage-controversy.php







