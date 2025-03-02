🎪Step right up folks! The grand clown convention has begun! 🎪

The "we’re totally willing to freeze, starve, and bankrupt ourselves for Ukraine" crowd is assembling in London. Popcorn not included—too expensive now!

Adding:

Trudeau Considers Deploying Canadian Troops to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his government is exploring "all options to ensure Ukraine's security," including the potential deployment of Canadian military personnel.

Then adding:

French President Emmanuel Macron stated in an interview with Le Figaro that European troops will not be deployed to Ukraine in the near future.

🐻 In Europe they change their mind every few minutes it seems.