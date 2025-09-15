BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: A Psychological & Strategic Breakdown | Riccardo Bosi
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
87 views • 24 hours ago

John Michael Chambers and Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi provide a masterclass in narrative analysis, dissecting the shocking event of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Bosi frames it not just as an act of political violence, but as a moment that leverages the "Christ figure" archetype to mobilize a generation.


They explore who benefits, why the timing before 9/11 is critical, and how this event may be a catastrophic error by the "black hats" that ultimately unites and empowers their opposition.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
political violencemobilizationcharlie kirk assassinationchrist figure archetypenarrative analysistiming significan
