The Return of Dr. Carrie Madej (5 Docs)

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Episode 6/30/2022 of 5 Docs where Dr. Carrie Madej discusses the about the plane accident, and their heroic effort to save their lives. She and her companion are on the path of recovery. What ever mind science or belief you have, send your positive energy for them both.
Full Show: https://rumble.com/v1appi8-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-101-5-docs-madej-update-ju.html