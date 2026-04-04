Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 4 April 2026

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Presenting both speeches in the one video, given in the Bourke Street Mall, reminders of the way governments don't have our best for us, the trans indoctrination, the aftermath of the COVID jabs, now there are many good sources of authority speaking truth for those willing to research it, and a Bible reading referring to the moment when a Roman Centurion discerned that Jesus had to be the Son of God, seeing the way he died. Powerful stuff.