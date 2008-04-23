[Apr 23, 2008] Monkey on Your Back? (1.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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I shot this humorous little scene while in India. It gives a whole new meaning to the question, "Got a monkey on your back?" I'd imagine that dog gets a bit annoyed by his little friend sometimes. :-)
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