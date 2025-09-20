BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RIP Charlie Kirk/ EU wants War with Russia
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

A Comforting Prayer for Eternal Peace — a short, 40-second prayer asking the Heavenly Father to receive Charlie Kirk into His loving care. This gentle Christian prayer for the deceased brings comfort, hope, and solace to grieving families and friends. Use it during moments of remembrance, memorial services, or personal reflection to honor his life and legacy. Perfect for viewers seeking funeral prayers, condolence messages, and spiritual healing. If this prayer brought you comfort, please like and share to support others in mourning. Leave a comment to add your own prayers or memories.

Charlie Kirk Shot While Speaking At Utah Valley University In Orem, Utah

Former Polish President Warns That Zelensky / NATO Were Planning To Stage A New False Flag Attack Like The One In Nov. Of 2022 As A Pretext To Bring NATO Into Direct War With Russia!

"Battle Lines For A New World Order Based On POWER Are Being Drawn Right Now!" The Unelected Leader Of The EU- Ursula Von Der Leyen- Channels Her Inner Hitler & Calls For TOTAL WAR!

Keywords
wareucharliekirk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy