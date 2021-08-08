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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 7) Lawful Money Vs the Federal Reserve Notes Fraud - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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31 views • August 08, 2021
Federal notes are based on trading lies. It doesn't stand for anything except promising to pay in the future. We are defrauded by a black magician Queen and their criminals, defrauding the whole world through FRN evil papers, through criminal acts and services, total unlawful exchange serving only the thieves, the Rats of private banking cartel. Therefore, their fraud slaved billions of Men and Women around the world. And, what in Earth the Queen doing in America selling Titles to Americans? Well, where the American government to stop the criminals and their Rats? For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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