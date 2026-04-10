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The Rapture in Revelation 04/10/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan takes us Through the Feasts as explained in his charts for us to get a better understanding of when the rapture will take place in Revelation.

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Keywords
rapturerevelationprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:14Jesus Returns

07:04Rapture to Marriage Supper

09:30Babylon is Fallen

16:19Trumpets

19:16Fall of America

24:21Bride at the Marriage

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy