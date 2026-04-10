The Rapture in Revelation 04/10/2026

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Today Pastor Stan takes us Through the Feasts as explained in his charts for us to get a better understanding of when the rapture will take place in Revelation.
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00:00Intro
01:14Jesus Returns
07:04Rapture to Marriage Supper
09:30Babylon is Fallen
16:19Trumpets
19:16Fall of America
24:21Bride at the Marriage