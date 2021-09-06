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6/09/2021 -- Earthquake in NEW JERSEY East Coast USA -- NJ warned 4 days
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191 views • June 12, 2021
June 9, 2021
New Jersey on the East Coast of the USA has been struck by a rare earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
I warned New Jersey four days ago. Here is the warning for NJ from June 5th, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDn26...
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
New Jersey on the East Coast of the USA has been struck by a rare earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
I warned New Jersey four days ago. Here is the warning for NJ from June 5th, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDn26...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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