The Only Stable-Coin in the World Is HDO

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https://gnews.org/post/pf5c4ca3
That is why the funds can rally high. The funds can do the price rally and the fellow-fighters can sell low. But you can’t rally high. Actually the funds did not set price high or low. That means they behaved ethically all the way through. What are we playing for? Stability.