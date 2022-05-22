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The Sick Satanic WEF Bastards Really Bragged About This! [20.05.2022]
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12 views • May 22, 2022
Note: Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla bragged about inserting ''electronic pills'' through people's throats to increase the compliance during a WEF conference in 2018 in this clip that has resurfaced.
#ALBERTBOURLA #WEF
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
42,819 views May 20, 2022
Memology 101
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pf8HzjmPxl4
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla bragged about inserting ''electronic pills'' through people's throats to increase the compliance during a WEF conference in 2018 in this clip that has resurfaced.
#ALBERTBOURLA #WEF
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
42,819 views May 20, 2022
Memology 101
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pf8HzjmPxl4
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
Keywords
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