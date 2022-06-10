Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 9, 2022. - Map & Text. 061022

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 9, 2022
▪️Russian Armed Forces have destroyed foreign mercenary training centre in Zhytomyr region.
▪️In the nothern Kharkiv region, the Russian Armed Forces have cleared the outskirts of Ternova.
▪️ First reports on taking of the strategically important Pryshyb height, southeast of Svyatohir'sk, have been received: a full-fledged bridgehead has been created on the western bank of Donets River.
▪️The airport in Severodonetsk has been taken and fighting for Borivs'ke continues.
▪️Allied forces are cleansing Komyshuvakha and Svitlanove station.
▪️In Zaporizhzhia region, sides continue to accumulate forces for offensive
▪️ZSU have made another breakthrough attempt in the area between Snihurivka and Davydiv Brid area, but were forced to retreat.