Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 9, 2022. - Map & Text. 061022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 9, 2022

▪️Russian Armed Forces have destroyed foreign mercenary training centre in Zhytomyr region.

▪️In the nothern Kharkiv region, the Russian Armed Forces have cleared the outskirts of Ternova.

▪️ First reports on taking of the strategically important Pryshyb height, southeast of Svyatohir'sk, have been received: a full-fledged bridgehead has been created on the western bank of Donets River.

▪️The airport in Severodonetsk has been taken and fighting for Borivs'ke continues.

▪️Allied forces are cleansing Komyshuvakha and Svitlanove station.

▪️In Zaporizhzhia region, sides continue to accumulate forces for offensive

▪️ZSU have made another breakthrough attempt in the area between Snihurivka and Davydiv Brid area, but were forced to retreat.