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Call: What Would Happen if 'This' Got Inside of You? [26.10.2021]
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63 views • October 27, 2021
Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=graphene+oxide+nanoparticles&;t=h_&ia=web
mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mRNA&;t=h_&ia=web
Black Goo: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Black+Goo&;t=h_&ia=web
What is 'CRISPR'? Graphene Oxide? Black Goo? (Reloaded) [15.10.2021]
- CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering
- How CRISPR lets you edit DNA - Andrea M. Henle
- Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR
https://rumble.com/vnrzan-human-nature-what-is-crispr-graphene-oxide-black-goo-reloaded-15.10.2021.html
4,210 Views oct 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wSIEE9FCtpk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mRNA&;t=h_&ia=web
Black Goo: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Black+Goo&;t=h_&ia=web
What is 'CRISPR'? Graphene Oxide? Black Goo? (Reloaded) [15.10.2021]
- CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering
- How CRISPR lets you edit DNA - Andrea M. Henle
- Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR
https://rumble.com/vnrzan-human-nature-what-is-crispr-graphene-oxide-black-goo-reloaded-15.10.2021.html
4,210 Views oct 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wSIEE9FCtpk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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