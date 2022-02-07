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Military Lawyer Explaines The Meaning Of "Gene Therapy" / Gene, DNA Editing Manipulation
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121 views • February 07, 2022
Military Lawyer Explaines The Meaning Of "Gene Therapy" / Gene, DNA Editing Manipulation #Transhumanism All The Documents, Patents (PROOFPlandemic Blueprint & Patents:
NASA: War on Humanity: War Games Blueprints:
The Google link to pdf : https://fas.org › man › eprintPPT
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025] Capabilities of the “Enemy ...
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025] ... Bill Stryker of DIA/Futures as the Future Threat for Global War Games etc., available on INTELNET.
https://www.google.com/search?q=future+warfare+circa+2025&;sxsrf=AOaemvJL-LCSTO80-Sqel6H1UAq6oJ-REg%3A1640477940916&source=hp&ei=9LTHYeiDM9qnptQPsZ6g2A4&oq=future+warfare+circa+2025&gs_lcp=ChFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocBADOgcIIxDqAhAnOgQIIxAnOhEILhCABBCxAxCDARDHARDRAzoFCAAQgAQ6DgguEIAEELEDEMcBEKMCOg4ILhCxAxCDARDHARCjAjoICAAQgAQQsQM6CAgAELEDEIMBOggILhCABBCxAzoOCC4QgAQQsQMQxwEQ0QM6CwguEIAEEMcBEK8BOgUILhCABFCXCFjkRGCdSGgBcAB4AYAB1AWIAeU7kgENMC44LjUuNy4xLjMuMZgBAKABAbABDw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
Find More Information About The WAR On Himanity Here: https://stopthecrime.net/wp/
"OPERATION LOCKSTEP" Rockefeller Foundation. Plandemic Blueprint From 2010.. you might want to read that one!
Here is the pdf link:
https://www.gracevanberkum.com/post/2010-rockefeller-lock-step-document-coming-to-life-right-now-time-to-wake-up
Methods for producing recombinant coronavirus Patent Form 2002
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7279327B2/en
October 13, 2015
The Patent Application for the System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 Was Filed – The Inventor Is Listed As Richard A. Rothschild
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
H.R.666 - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021117th Congress (2021-2022)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report: MMWR
Covid "Vaccine" passport/Social Credit System/Contact Tracing Blueprint! 19 ) United States
( 12 ) Patent Application Publication ( 10 ) Pub . No .: US 2021/0082583 A1
EHRLICH et al . ( 43 ) Pub . Date : Mar. 18 , 2021 (PDF)
Or If You Do Not Wish Do Download The (PDF) Incase Of A Virus Here I Have Made A Rumble Video Showing The Blueprint/Patent : Covid "Vaccine" passport/Social Credit System/Contact Tracing Blueprint Video: https://rumble.com/vo69jd-covid-vaccine-passportsocial-credit-systemcontact-tracing-blueprint.html
(PDF)Link: https://www.google.com/search?q=us2021%2F0082583&;sxsrf=AOaemvKm-nyvEC-glD2_HlDrRR8iApAjAw%3A1633801986365&ei=AtdhYeHIFdnk5NoPntuqoAE&oq=us2021%2F0082583&gs_lcp=ChNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwEAMyBAgjECc6BAgAEEc6BwgjEOoCECc6BAgAEEM6BQgAEJECOgQILhBDOgUIABCABDoFCC4QgAQ6BwgAEIAEEAo6BggAEAoQHjoJCAAQyQMQDRAeOgYIABANEB5Q5lxY3N4BYObhAWgCcAF4AYABwgKIAeYekgEINC4yMS4xLjGYAQCgAQGwAQ_IAQjAAQE&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
Communication system and method including brain wave analysis and/or use of brain activity
A system and method for enabling human beings to communicate by way of their monitored brain activity. The brain activity of an individual is monitored and transmitted to a remote location (e.g. by satellite)
A61B5/0022 Monitoring a patient using a global network, e.g. telephone networks, internet
View 2 more classifications
US6011991A
United States
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6011991A/en
(666 Patent) MICROSOFT
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
(HUMAN GENE PATENTING) https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0707
NASA: War on Humanity: War Games Blueprints:
The Google link to pdf : https://fas.org › man › eprintPPT
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025] Capabilities of the “Enemy ...
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025] ... Bill Stryker of DIA/Futures as the Future Threat for Global War Games etc., available on INTELNET.
https://www.google.com/search?q=future+warfare+circa+2025&;sxsrf=AOaemvJL-LCSTO80-Sqel6H1UAq6oJ-REg%3A1640477940916&source=hp&ei=9LTHYeiDM9qnptQPsZ6g2A4&oq=future+warfare+circa+2025&gs_lcp=ChFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocBADOgcIIxDqAhAnOgQIIxAnOhEILhCABBCxAxCDARDHARDRAzoFCAAQgAQ6DgguEIAEELEDEMcBEKMCOg4ILhCxAxCDARDHARCjAjoICAAQgAQQsQM6CAgAELEDEIMBOggILhCABBCxAzoOCC4QgAQQsQMQxwEQ0QM6CwguEIAEEMcBEK8BOgUILhCABFCXCFjkRGCdSGgBcAB4AYAB1AWIAeU7kgENMC44LjUuNy4xLjMuMZgBAKABAbABDw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
Find More Information About The WAR On Himanity Here: https://stopthecrime.net/wp/
"OPERATION LOCKSTEP" Rockefeller Foundation. Plandemic Blueprint From 2010.. you might want to read that one!
Here is the pdf link:
https://www.gracevanberkum.com/post/2010-rockefeller-lock-step-document-coming-to-life-right-now-time-to-wake-up
Methods for producing recombinant coronavirus Patent Form 2002
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7279327B2/en
October 13, 2015
The Patent Application for the System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 Was Filed – The Inventor Is Listed As Richard A. Rothschild
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
H.R.666 - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021117th Congress (2021-2022)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report: MMWR
Covid "Vaccine" passport/Social Credit System/Contact Tracing Blueprint! 19 ) United States
( 12 ) Patent Application Publication ( 10 ) Pub . No .: US 2021/0082583 A1
EHRLICH et al . ( 43 ) Pub . Date : Mar. 18 , 2021 (PDF)
Or If You Do Not Wish Do Download The (PDF) Incase Of A Virus Here I Have Made A Rumble Video Showing The Blueprint/Patent : Covid "Vaccine" passport/Social Credit System/Contact Tracing Blueprint Video: https://rumble.com/vo69jd-covid-vaccine-passportsocial-credit-systemcontact-tracing-blueprint.html
(PDF)Link: https://www.google.com/search?q=us2021%2F0082583&;sxsrf=AOaemvKm-nyvEC-glD2_HlDrRR8iApAjAw%3A1633801986365&ei=AtdhYeHIFdnk5NoPntuqoAE&oq=us2021%2F0082583&gs_lcp=ChNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwEAMyBAgjECc6BAgAEEc6BwgjEOoCECc6BAgAEEM6BQgAEJECOgQILhBDOgUIABCABDoFCC4QgAQ6BwgAEIAEEAo6BggAEAoQHjoJCAAQyQMQDRAeOgYIABANEB5Q5lxY3N4BYObhAWgCcAF4AYABwgKIAeYekgEINC4yMS4xLjGYAQCgAQGwAQ_IAQjAAQE&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
Communication system and method including brain wave analysis and/or use of brain activity
A system and method for enabling human beings to communicate by way of their monitored brain activity. The brain activity of an individual is monitored and transmitted to a remote location (e.g. by satellite)
A61B5/0022 Monitoring a patient using a global network, e.g. telephone networks, internet
View 2 more classifications
US6011991A
United States
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6011991A/en
(666 Patent) MICROSOFT
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
(HUMAN GENE PATENTING) https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0707
Keywords
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