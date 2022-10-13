Former Troop Commander on MK Ultra mind-control, Totalitarianism and emasculating woke policies in the Armed Forces

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with James Formosa, a former Troop Commander in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and a Philosophy and History Grad. We talk about how he was discharged for refusing to inject himself with an experimental product after trying unsuccessfully to protest on Religious and Medical efficacy grounds. We discuss the tools being used by the totalitarian regimes to create compliance including trauma based mind-control (based on MK Ultra experiments) which has led to mass formation psychosis. We discuss the harm of Woke policies on moral and how they are deliberately designed to emasculate men and turn people against each other. We discuss the other tools of this war, the importance to step into courage and lead by example and how the next few months will play out in this global assault on humanity.



