Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 24 May 2025

💥 Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike by ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against a Ukrainian defence industry enterprise that produces missile weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles; a radio reconnaissance centre, and a position of the U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

🚩 As a result of successful actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Loknya (Sumy region).

🔥 Russian troops launched strikes at clusters of manpower and hardware of two air assault brigades, one infantry brigade, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Yunakovka, Bessalovka, Miropolye, Sadki, Maryino (Sumy region), and Rublenoye (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 155 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, ten field artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group hit units of one mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Andreyevka (Kharkov region), Redkodub, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained losses of up to 215 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including one U.K.-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

🚩 With resolute actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Moreover, Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zvanovka, Seversk, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka, Berestok, Zarya, and Aleksandro-Schultino (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 280 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

💥 The Tsentr Group's units inflicted fire damage on formations of an AFU heavy mechanised brigade, one marine brigade, one special forces brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Muravka, Yablonovka, Novosergeyevka, Nikolayevka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Alekseyevka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 410 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

🚩 As a result of bold actions, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

🔥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two AFU mechanised brigades and a territorial defence brigade near Komar, Zelenoye Pole, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 200 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Maryevka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Tyaginka, Tokarevka, and Zelenovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The enemy sustained losses of up to 70 troops, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on a special operations centre, the Ukraine's Security Service's Aviation Centre, ammunition depots, and temporary deployment areas of the AFU units and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three JDAM guided aerial bombs, and seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles of the United States, as well as 174 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 59,158 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 607 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,511 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,563 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,233 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 35,888 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry