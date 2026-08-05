How Australia’s Mainstream Media Manufactures Consent Through Language

In Australia, the public argument about media bias is usually reduced to a familiar shouting match of left versus right, the ABC versus commercial television, metropolitan newspapers versus the social media of citizen journalism, woke progressive commentators versus conservative columnists. That argument is convenient because it gives audiences teams to join and enemies to distrust. It also allows the media industry to avoid a more serious accusation: that its influence does not depend only on what it reports, but on the language it uses to make certain interpretations feel obvious, respectable and inevitable. The central issue is not simply whether a journalist leans left or right. It is whether the vocabulary of public debate has been engineered—through repetition, emotional association, selective emphasis and the quiet exclusion of alternatives—to narrow what Australians believe is reasonable to think.