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16Dec19 Full Show
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7 views • December 16, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:04:51 Sycophant press cowers before Chinese dictator Xi & other despots
*00:13:45 Progressives hate “Ford vs Ferrari” — xenophobic? Straight white males?
*00:22:34 Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” hated because it exposes the corrupt FBI & its lying partners in the press
*00:31:53 Echoes of “Richard Jewell” in IG report
*00:48:14 Brazen, open propaganda of CIA’s media infiltration
*00:56:24 OPCW, Nikki Haley & DeepState lies about 2018 Syria “gas attack” exposed by WikiLeaks, but what about the Skripal false flag?
*01:14:00 Chris Wallace trash talks Trump at news museum, Newseum, because FOX News is history
*01:28:30 Stink Uygur & Young Turks — the bestiality of Google, YouTube & Bernie’s favorite “news” organization
*01:37:50 A Christian view of the nature of man established the American govt & the Constitution
*01:46:38 Listener, Vince in VA, points out the state turned Democrat after there was no GOP opposition in 30% of the races, Biden’s malarkey called out by infowars fan & callers join to talk about red flagging “sovereign citizens”, America turning to secular humanism/transhumanism/eugenics, a certain satanic NSA celebrity, and what Trump must do to stop Democrats from using the National Guard to start civil war with gun confiscation in VA
*00:04:51 Sycophant press cowers before Chinese dictator Xi & other despots
*00:13:45 Progressives hate “Ford vs Ferrari” — xenophobic? Straight white males?
*00:22:34 Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” hated because it exposes the corrupt FBI & its lying partners in the press
*00:31:53 Echoes of “Richard Jewell” in IG report
*00:48:14 Brazen, open propaganda of CIA’s media infiltration
*00:56:24 OPCW, Nikki Haley & DeepState lies about 2018 Syria “gas attack” exposed by WikiLeaks, but what about the Skripal false flag?
*01:14:00 Chris Wallace trash talks Trump at news museum, Newseum, because FOX News is history
*01:28:30 Stink Uygur & Young Turks — the bestiality of Google, YouTube & Bernie’s favorite “news” organization
*01:37:50 A Christian view of the nature of man established the American govt & the Constitution
*01:46:38 Listener, Vince in VA, points out the state turned Democrat after there was no GOP opposition in 30% of the races, Biden’s malarkey called out by infowars fan & callers join to talk about red flagging “sovereign citizens”, America turning to secular humanism/transhumanism/eugenics, a certain satanic NSA celebrity, and what Trump must do to stop Democrats from using the National Guard to start civil war with gun confiscation in VA
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