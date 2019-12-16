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16Dec19 Full Show
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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7 views • December 16, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec

*00:04:51 Sycophant press cowers before Chinese dictator Xi & other despots

*00:13:45 Progressives hate “Ford vs Ferrari” — xenophobic? Straight white males?

*00:22:34 Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” hated because it exposes the corrupt FBI & its lying partners in the press

*00:31:53 Echoes of “Richard Jewell” in IG report
*00:48:14 Brazen, open propaganda of CIA’s media infiltration

*00:56:24 OPCW, Nikki Haley & DeepState lies about 2018 Syria “gas attack” exposed by WikiLeaks, but what about the Skripal false flag?

*01:14:00 Chris Wallace trash talks Trump at news museum, Newseum, because FOX News is history

*01:28:30 Stink Uygur & Young Turks — the bestiality of Google, YouTube & Bernie’s favorite “news” organization

*01:37:50 A Christian view of the nature of man established the American govt & the Constitution

*01:46:38 Listener, Vince in VA, points out the state turned Democrat after there was no GOP opposition in 30% of the races, Biden’s malarkey called out by infowars fan & callers join to talk about red flagging “sovereign citizens”, America turning to secular humanism/transhumanism/eugenics, a certain satanic NSA celebrity, and what Trump must do to stop Democrats from using the National Guard to start civil war with gun confiscation in VA
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politicsradiodavid knightthe david knight show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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