Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 15, 2024

Episode 2281 - Are they bringing up bird flu to let us know what is coming down the pipeline? -AI earbuds used for more data collection. -Are EV vehicles being tied into health problems? -The goals of the elite aren’t to benefit you. -Is it even possible to make America great again if everyone is being controlled? -Is B complex helping our body keep balance and recover? -Importance of swimming lessons for kids. -How much can prices go up? Is Israel using AI drone tech? Great show. Must listen!

