SAM BAILEY INTERVIEWS DR TOM COWAN: PANDEMIC OF NOT THINKING

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Two of the best “visionary” doctors — Samantha Bailey and Tom Cowan — talking for the very first time! REQUIRED VIEWING! we discussed:
Why medicine is broken
The "pandemic"
The secret of nutrition
Impending dystopian medical systems
Alternative pathways forward for health...plus much more!
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Dr-Tom-Cowan-Pandemic-Of-Not-Thinking:d