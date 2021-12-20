© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 12. 20. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 20, 2021
BREAKING: FDA Covering 160k Vaxx Injuries, CDC Admits Jabbed Parents KILLING Kids
Thank God for the Freedom of Information Act. Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency is a professional organization of scientists and doctors. They recently filed a FOIA request for the data used by the Food and Drug Administration to justify authorizing vaccines. They're professors at universities like Harvard and Yale, who argue that full transparency would make the public more likely to get vaccinated. Yet, the FDA that rushed through approval of the vaccines isn't eager to play along in the transparency game. Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the FDA coverup of bioweapon deaths.
Military whistleblower and active duty Air Force Major with more than a decade of service joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on the intentional military purge and potential incoming national security crisis.
Karen Kingston joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There's also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for Covid on the PCR Tests+.
It's been an intense couple of years for all of us, but for Kenosha mom Melissa Markoutsis the last two years have been even more insane. Last Spring, Kenosha's school district voted to get rid of the school district's mask mandate. But after the arrival of the "Delta" Variant, the school board brought back a mask mandate for all staff and students. Melissa Markoutsis is a mom on the ground fighting to free the Kenosha's children from abusive Tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Thank God for the Freedom of Information Act. Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency is a professional organization of scientists and doctors. They recently filed a FOIA request for the data used by the Food and Drug Administration to justify authorizing vaccines. They're professors at universities like Harvard and Yale, who argue that full transparency would make the public more likely to get vaccinated. Yet, the FDA that rushed through approval of the vaccines isn't eager to play along in the transparency game. Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the FDA coverup of bioweapon deaths.
Military whistleblower and active duty Air Force Major with more than a decade of service joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on the intentional military purge and potential incoming national security crisis.
Karen Kingston joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There's also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for Covid on the PCR Tests+.
It's been an intense couple of years for all of us, but for Kenosha mom Melissa Markoutsis the last two years have been even more insane. Last Spring, Kenosha's school district voted to get rid of the school district's mask mandate. But after the arrival of the "Delta" Variant, the school board brought back a mask mandate for all staff and students. Melissa Markoutsis is a mom on the ground fighting to free the Kenosha's children from abusive Tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.