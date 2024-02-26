White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1029 - Walter Sartory - Wilkinson's sentencing hearing

Blanc and her son kidnapped Walter and withheld his medications while keeping him tied up in their basement. They forced him to give up his computer passwords and sign documents to give Blanc access to his fortune. Deprived of his medications, Walter died after about a week. Blanc and Wilkinson put Walter’s body in a 50-gallon plastic trash can, which they drove to another location and burned, claiming they were burning the body of a dead dog.