🔥Iran LEGO: 'Dirty Deal' - Trump's desperate China visit

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🔥 'Dirty deal': new Lego toon takes aim at Trump's desperate China visit
Donny went to Beijing to seal that oil deal with China — trying to escape from his Iran disaster and and the crazy spike in oil prices
🤩 "Trump thought he'd charm the dragon's lair. But they're too smart to sign up for his dirty deal," the clip goes.
🎵 "Hormuz is a fortress, oil at $27 a barrel. Your voters at the pump feel the pain," it goes on.