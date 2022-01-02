America’s Mom Mentor Mona Corwin Discusses the Dangers of Feminism

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TAKEAWAYS
Feminism is causing the breakdown of families
God’s plan for motherhood and marriage
Career women are deciding to return home to raise their kids
Why it is critical to have the physical presence of a mom at home in the early years
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