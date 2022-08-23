THIS woman’s death may cause Putin, Russia to ESCALATE SOON

Glenn Beck





Aug 22, 2022 Daria Dugina wasn’t just a Russian political commentator. She was the daughter of longtime Putin ally, Alexander Dugin — a radical, Russian nationalist who has called for his homeland to confront the West, including the United States, for years. And now, with the recent, mysterious murder of his daughter, Dugin seems to want revenge. Rebekah Koffler, author of ‘Putin’s Playbook,’ is a U.S. intelligence expert who once lived in the Soviet Union. She joins Glenn to dissect Daria’s passing, Alexander Dugin’s influence on Putin, and what the Russian president may do next as a result of it all...





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