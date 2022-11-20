PSEC - 2022 - Wood Burning Furnace | UPDATE | 432hz [hd 480p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Wood Burning Furnace | UPDATE" -- Dave Kelso & Walter Kelso install the chimney flu pipe for the wood burning furnace, also accompanies by some PSEC flashback footage, some garden stuff and some meme humor.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, Krista Pohl, Henrick Thortonsson, The Remix Bros, Scooter, Jaboody Dubs, Paul Joseph Watson, DJCmusic, Kibbleington, King Missile, Loreena McKennitt, Mike Judge, Montell Jordan, The Key Of Awesome, Misc

Hashtags: #furnace #wood #diy #sustainability #nature

Metatags Space Separated: furnace wood diy sustainability nature

Metatags Comma Separated: furnace, wood, diy, sustainability, nature









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7FgiX1Z1OpGe/

On LBRY / Odysee:

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1vst38-psec-2022-wood-burning-furnace-update-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IVp6fO3

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ee339a4d-480d-441a-9807-44da11750ac2

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/g5oYmDByoseUeHZ

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=596a0aa58d3389ac4b9e0a02093afb19e5b8c85ca27d2c3e90a9161933702246&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#







