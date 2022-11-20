Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PSEC - 2022 - Wood Burning Furnace | UPDATE | 432hz [hd 480p]
20 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published 9 days ago |

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Wood Burning Furnace | UPDATE" -- Dave Kelso & Walter Kelso install the chimney flu pipe for the wood burning furnace, also accompanies by some PSEC flashback footage, some garden stuff and some meme humor.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, Krista Pohl, Henrick Thortonsson, The Remix Bros, Scooter, Jaboody Dubs, Paul Joseph Watson, DJCmusic, Kibbleington, King Missile, Loreena McKennitt, Mike Judge, Montell Jordan, The Key Of Awesome, Misc

Hashtags: #furnace #wood #diy #sustainability #nature

Metatags Space Separated: furnace wood diy sustainability nature

Metatags Comma Separated: furnace, wood, diy, sustainability, nature



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7FgiX1Z1OpGe/

On LBRY / Odysee:

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1vst38-psec-2022-wood-burning-furnace-update-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/IVp6fO3

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ee339a4d-480d-441a-9807-44da11750ac2

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/g5oYmDByoseUeHZ

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=596a0aa58d3389ac4b9e0a02093afb19e5b8c85ca27d2c3e90a9161933702246&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
diynaturewoodsustainabilityfurnace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket