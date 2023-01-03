12.30.22: The WAKE UP just getting STARTED, Enough already, Space FORCE takes COMMS, BOOM. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

-----------------





[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2022/12/30/12-30-22-the-wake-up-just-getting-started-enough-already-space-force-takes-comms-boom-pray/



Get the best anti-inflammatory found in nature: 🍑🥑🍇http://agewithawk.com/

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Welcome Chris

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ziFl7ZR3Gs





The fake news is on-deck.. Trump already tarnished their reputation. We can expect their total collapse when Elon drops proof of their coordinated attempt to suppress the Laptop from Hell, covid and election interference. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3979





The Arizona recount cut Abe Hamadeh’s deficit by nearly half. Ridiculous. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3985





Looks like tomorrow’s #TwitterFiles release is gonna be another good one. https://t.me/angel_aura/315





Brazilian children praying for their country. 🙏🏻https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28924





Brazilians sing to express their love for nation and God. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28923





IF YOU SAW THIS AS A KID. DO YOU KNOW WHAT NICKELODEON MEANS. https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVbGzNUNR7WJ/





Remember that Nunes actually reposted this clip of Andrew Tate explaining Satanism and why [they] openly display their symbolism to the masses. https://t.me/PepeMatter/13758





Andrew Tate was arrested today for alleged human trafficking https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/1629





Our generation https://t.me/SpyGateDown/23405





Unvaccinated Soldiers sit down and expose Biden! https://t.me/team1anons/19110





Christmas message from the Russians to European people. https://t.me/ItalyQanons/7655





The vaccine-injured can no longer be silenced.

Full movie: https://anecdotalsmovie.com





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/











