12.30.22: The WAKE UP just getting STARTED, Enough already, Space FORCE takes COMMS, BOOM. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
-----------------
[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2022/12/30/12-30-22-the-wake-up-just-getting-started-enough-already-space-force-takes-comms-boom-pray/
Get the best anti-inflammatory found in nature: 🍑🥑🍇http://agewithawk.com/
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Welcome Chris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ziFl7ZR3Gs
The fake news is on-deck.. Trump already tarnished their reputation. We can expect their total collapse when Elon drops proof of their coordinated attempt to suppress the Laptop from Hell, covid and election interference. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3979
The Arizona recount cut Abe Hamadeh’s deficit by nearly half. Ridiculous. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3985
Looks like tomorrow’s #TwitterFiles release is gonna be another good one. https://t.me/angel_aura/315
Brazilian children praying for their country. 🙏🏻https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28924
Brazilians sing to express their love for nation and God. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/28923
IF YOU SAW THIS AS A KID. DO YOU KNOW WHAT NICKELODEON MEANS. https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVbGzNUNR7WJ/
Remember that Nunes actually reposted this clip of Andrew Tate explaining Satanism and why [they] openly display their symbolism to the masses. https://t.me/PepeMatter/13758
Andrew Tate was arrested today for alleged human trafficking https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/1629
Our generation https://t.me/SpyGateDown/23405
Unvaccinated Soldiers sit down and expose Biden! https://t.me/team1anons/19110
Christmas message from the Russians to European people. https://t.me/ItalyQanons/7655
The vaccine-injured can no longer be silenced.
Full movie: https://anecdotalsmovie.com
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.