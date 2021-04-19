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עיקרי הדוח של ועדת החקירה האזרחית ברשות ד"ר פינקי פיינשטיין
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280 views • April 19, 2021
הדו"ח הוא תוצר של עבודה מאומצת וקדחתנית של הוועדה האזרחית שיחשוף בפניכם את התופעה המזעזעת המתרחשת בקרב החברה הישראלית והעולם כולו בחודשים האחרונים בעקבות קבלת התכשיר הניסיוני
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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