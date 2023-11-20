Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews were Attacked and Insulted by pro-Israel Zionists in Washington DC
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
124 views
Published Yesterday

Anti-Zionist Jews were attacked and insulted by pro-Israel Zionists in Washington DC

Adding:

There are no videos, only the the photos I saw, patients on gurneys, after bombing were dead. Israeli drones reportedly shoot at anyone trying to leave the Indonesian Hospital following the regime's airstrikes on the hospital in northern Gaza


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket