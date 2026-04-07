Faithful Scribes — Part Two by Rob Yardley - April 2026 Newsletter

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/faithful-scribes-part-two





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Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.

—1 Corinthians 4:1-2





Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true...honest...just...pure...lovely…[and] of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

—Philippians 4:8





The Ten Commandments (except for keeping the Sabbath)1 are written in every human conscience. Most of us were caught in lies as children, and “Thou shalt not bear false witness” has been emphasized (sometimes with a well-deserved paddle) even to those of us not raised in Christian homes.





We have stated that one of our purposes at The Berean Call is to preserve the writings of Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon. We have no right to edit their writings to fit current sentiments or trends. Others are entrusted with a similar duty...