Israel's' evacuation orders: The latest in Lebanon's nightly news.
Imagine your life depending on a social media post: For over a week, families in Lebanon are forced to anxiously scroll through their phones, fearing Israel's next strike. With the so-called "evacuation orders" of "Israel" delivered online and as little as 30 minutes to flee, this isn’t safety—it’s ethnic cleansing disguised as warnings.