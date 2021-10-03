NEW-Sinister BBC-Ad programming the population for sudden-deaths of young people

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Further Info:
BBC air News Report conditioning the public into believing it’s normal for teens to drop dead due to “undiagnosed heart conditions”
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/03/bbc-air-news-report-conditioning-the-public-into-believing-its-normal-for-teens-to-drop-dead-due-to-undiagnosed-heart-conditions/
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