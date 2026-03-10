Iranian missile launchers continue to launch missiles despite the active opposition of the enemy. Including heavy medium-range missiles of the Khorremshehr family.

Adding: The commander of the IRGC's Air Force, Musavi, stated:

From now on, missiles with warheads weighing less than one ton will not be launched. The launch wavelength and wave levels will increase, and their range will become greater.

Adding: Trump is mad.

If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Mar 09, 2026,

❗️Donald Trump, in private conversations, supported the idea of eliminating the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, if he refuses to comply with US demands.

Just for attention: French President Emmanuel Macron suddenly visited the nuclear aircraft carrier R91 Charles de Gaulle, which is operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Adding, Sounds like a joke: Trump stated in an interview that he is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. lol

Adding, Putin and Trump had a phone conversation today:

Topics of the dialogue between Putin and Trump.

🔴The focus of the conversation was on the conflict around Iran and negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement.

🔴The conversation took place at the initiative of the American president.

🔴The leaders held a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran.

🔴Putin expressed a number of considerations aimed at a speedy political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Iran.

🔴Putin gave positive assessments of the mediation efforts of the USA and Trump personally in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.















