Roe Overturned, Battle to Save Babies Begins

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The Supreme Court's outrageous Roe v Wade decision purporting to allow the mass slaughter of babies has been overturned, but this is merely a baby step in the right direction, said The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this brief news update. He warned that terror attacks by pro-abortion forces are likely to continue, and that advocates for unborn children must now go on offense to stop the slaughter. Alex also discusses the constitutional issues at play here.