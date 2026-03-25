Europe’s Voters Shift Right | News Behind the News





Sean Morgan covers a political shift sweeping across Europe that the mainstream media is desperate to downplay: nationalist parties are no longer just polling well—they are winning.





In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally delivered its largest municipal breakthrough to date in the March 2026 local elections. The party and its allies captured dozens of additional municipalities, including strongholds in the south and left-leaning towns like Verdun and Laval. An allied candidate secured Nice, France's fifth largest city. While the party fell short in high-profile targets like Marseilles and Toulon, Jordan Bardella and Le Pen framed the results as a decisive step in building grassroots power ahead of the 2027 presidential race.





In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved its strongest performance ever in a western state. On March 22nd, in Rhineland, AfD more than doubled its vote share to roughly 19.5%. This record showing in a former SPD stronghold elevated the party to third place, reshaping the political map even as the Christian Democrats took the state's premiership with around 31%.





These advances fit a wider European pattern. Nationalist platforms emphasizing border control, economic sovereignty, and cultural identity continue to convert national polling leads into tangible footholds. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy maintain steady governing support, while conservative forces in Hungary and Poland sustain influence at the national level.





Voter concerns over migration, housing costs, and institutional trust are driving the shift—testing mainstream coalitions from Paris to Berlin.





The old order is fracturing. The coming months will reveal how these local gains translate into national momentum. But one thing is already clear: the people are waking up.





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