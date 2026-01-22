Were you born in 1966? (Repost)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1966 was mostly the lunar year of the Fire Horse, considered one of the unluckiest in Chinese astrology.
in 2026 the fire horse will make it's return and we are likely to see sparks fly domestically and geopolitically.
Here I break down the truth about this creature, but not just from an astrological perspective, but from a personal one, as I was also born in the year of the fire horse.