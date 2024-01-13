Great performances, sweet song - Donna Fargo sings "Happiest Girl in the Whole USA" A time when there was plenty of grateful & humble women & men. What went wrong?
64 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Keywords
gospel musiccountry musicgreat american music performances
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos