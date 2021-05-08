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Dr.Sherri Tenpenny, Correct terminology not shedding, 70% of the vaccinated people will Die/Dead
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11710 views • May 08, 2021
Video taken from PeppiDiCapri. - www.drtenpenny.com/events
Dr.Sherri Tenpenny:8 Ways mRNA-so called Vaccine-Can Kill You: https://www.brighteon.com/00233076-319e-4a5b-b858-ca3b954fb2c7
A Vaxxing Question: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaxxing-ques…
Happy Hour with DrT
A place to share good news, the Word of God and prayer
Welcome to Happy Hour with DrT
Happy Hour with DrT is a daily (Monday through Friday) Instagram Live broadcast to take a “busy-ness break” away from life for the next fe...
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/2021/05/justifying-decision-to-get-shot.html
Dr.Sherri Tenpenny:8 Ways mRNA-so called Vaccine-Can Kill You: https://www.brighteon.com/00233076-319e-4a5b-b858-ca3b954fb2c7
A Vaxxing Question: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaxxing-ques…
Happy Hour with DrT
A place to share good news, the Word of God and prayer
Welcome to Happy Hour with DrT
Happy Hour with DrT is a daily (Monday through Friday) Instagram Live broadcast to take a “busy-ness break” away from life for the next fe...
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/2021/05/justifying-decision-to-get-shot.html
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