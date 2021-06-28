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The SMART Scourge Begins
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117 views • June 28, 2021
MUSIC by: CO.AG
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319132608/https:/www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/gs_20161201_smartcities_paper.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200312142539/http:/finalwakeupcall.info/en/2015/10/21/agenda-21-converted-into-2030/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200107032713/https:/aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://ia800202.us.archive.org/33/items/TheFirstGlobalRevolution/TheFirstGlobalRevolution.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200211071917/https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/wifi-in-schools/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190904031923/https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/06/18/the-damaging-effects-of-5g-wifi-on-your-health/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319171355/https://www.stockgumshoe.com/reviews/the-complete-investor/unpacking-leebs-devastating-5g-flaw-exposed-teaser-pitch/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320160946/https://www.zdnet.com/article/internet-from-space-elon-musks-spacex-launches-new-satellites-for-us-service/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320160954/https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/30/un-member-5g-small-cell-is-eco-terrorism-war-on-humanity/
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN105227871A/en
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320163000/https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mind-control-by-cell/
https://www.dtss.us/blog/us-patent-6506148-b2-why-you-need-to-know-about-it/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200303221150/https:/www.researchgate.net/publication/298533689_International_Appeal_Scientists_call_for_protection_from_non-ionizing_electromagnetic_field_exposure
https://web.archive.org/web/20190401031708/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29281029
https://web.archive.org/web/20200108172049/https:/ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
https://emfscientist.org/index.php/emf-scientist-appeal
https://web.archive.org/web/20200317132140/http:/aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/02/con-advert-israeli-con-coronavirus.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318124448/https:/www.orgoneenergy.org/blogs/news/5g-health-effects
https://web.archive.org/web/20200224100935/https:/www.engineering.com/IOT/ArticleID/17562/Submarine-to-Airplane-Communication-How-5G-May-Be-the-Key.aspx
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320161124/https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/30/killing-birds-by-5g-and-haarp/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190408224903/https://patriots4truth.org/2018/02/04/how-5g-will-kill-the-birds-bees-and-your-loved-ones/
Wolfgang Halbig FOIA Hearing - Sandy Hook Commission - April 24, 2015 https://youtu.be/lZabpIdVNFU
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215404/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/master_file/idcard.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20190417205223/https:/www.businessinsider.com/china-social-credit-system-punishments-and-rewards-explained-2018-4?IR=T
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215300/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_mj12_18.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214343/http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/08/adolf-hitler-and-the-jesuit-order/
https://www.norden.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215304/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_germany02.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214825/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_brotherhoodss12.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318183102/https://time.com/5290043/nazi-history-eu-data-privacy-gdpr/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215443/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_blacknobil09.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214840/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_rothschild04.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214720/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/master_file/fourthreich.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319135454/https:/www.europeandatajournalism.eu/eng/News/Data-news/The-risks-posed-by-5-G-driven-smart-cities
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320165306/https://www.geospatialworld.net/blogs/six-technologies-crucial-for-smart-cities/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320170731if_/https://www.forbes.com/sites/japan/2020/01/21/data-governance-and-smart-cities-are-helping-improve-quality-of-life-in-japan/#17a1af540979
https://web.archive.org/web/20180221003331/https://wakeup-world.com/2017/08/31/total-individual-control-technology-insider-exposes-how-you-your-dna-being-targeted/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215258/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_mindcon02.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200223071441/https://healthimpactnews.com/2017/smart-meters-countdown-to-a-national-crisis-of-illness-and-death/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214833/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_buddhism01.htm
https://youtu.be/SShNcVLyt2U
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7776521
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319132608/https:/www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/gs_20161201_smartcities_paper.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200312142539/http:/finalwakeupcall.info/en/2015/10/21/agenda-21-converted-into-2030/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200107032713/https:/aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://ia800202.us.archive.org/33/items/TheFirstGlobalRevolution/TheFirstGlobalRevolution.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200211071917/https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/wifi-in-schools/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190904031923/https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/06/18/the-damaging-effects-of-5g-wifi-on-your-health/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319171355/https://www.stockgumshoe.com/reviews/the-complete-investor/unpacking-leebs-devastating-5g-flaw-exposed-teaser-pitch/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320160946/https://www.zdnet.com/article/internet-from-space-elon-musks-spacex-launches-new-satellites-for-us-service/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320160954/https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/30/un-member-5g-small-cell-is-eco-terrorism-war-on-humanity/
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN105227871A/en
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320163000/https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mind-control-by-cell/
https://www.dtss.us/blog/us-patent-6506148-b2-why-you-need-to-know-about-it/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200303221150/https:/www.researchgate.net/publication/298533689_International_Appeal_Scientists_call_for_protection_from_non-ionizing_electromagnetic_field_exposure
https://web.archive.org/web/20190401031708/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29281029
https://web.archive.org/web/20200108172049/https:/ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
https://emfscientist.org/index.php/emf-scientist-appeal
https://web.archive.org/web/20200317132140/http:/aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/02/con-advert-israeli-con-coronavirus.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318124448/https:/www.orgoneenergy.org/blogs/news/5g-health-effects
https://web.archive.org/web/20200224100935/https:/www.engineering.com/IOT/ArticleID/17562/Submarine-to-Airplane-Communication-How-5G-May-Be-the-Key.aspx
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320161124/https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/30/killing-birds-by-5g-and-haarp/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190408224903/https://patriots4truth.org/2018/02/04/how-5g-will-kill-the-birds-bees-and-your-loved-ones/
Wolfgang Halbig FOIA Hearing - Sandy Hook Commission - April 24, 2015 https://youtu.be/lZabpIdVNFU
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215404/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/master_file/idcard.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20190417205223/https:/www.businessinsider.com/china-social-credit-system-punishments-and-rewards-explained-2018-4?IR=T
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215300/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_mj12_18.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214343/http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/08/adolf-hitler-and-the-jesuit-order/
https://www.norden.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215304/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_germany02.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214825/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_brotherhoodss12.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318183102/https://time.com/5290043/nazi-history-eu-data-privacy-gdpr/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215443/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_blacknobil09.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214840/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_rothschild04.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214720/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/master_file/fourthreich.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200319135454/https:/www.europeandatajournalism.eu/eng/News/Data-news/The-risks-posed-by-5-G-driven-smart-cities
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320165306/https://www.geospatialworld.net/blogs/six-technologies-crucial-for-smart-cities/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200320170731if_/https://www.forbes.com/sites/japan/2020/01/21/data-governance-and-smart-cities-are-helping-improve-quality-of-life-in-japan/#17a1af540979
https://web.archive.org/web/20180221003331/https://wakeup-world.com/2017/08/31/total-individual-control-technology-insider-exposes-how-you-your-dna-being-targeted/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318215258/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_mindcon02.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20200223071441/https://healthimpactnews.com/2017/smart-meters-countdown-to-a-national-crisis-of-illness-and-death/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200318214833/https:/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_buddhism01.htm
https://youtu.be/SShNcVLyt2U
https://patents.justia.com/patent/7776521
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