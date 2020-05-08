Charles Ortel is CLOSING IN – Silence of the Medical Scams with special Guest Dr. Judy Mikovits

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Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Charles Ortel and me to discuss Anthony Fauci's decades long diabolical campaign to spread fear along with viral contagions in an effort to control the minds and lives of every person on earth.
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