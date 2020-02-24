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Your tribulation checklist
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28 views • February 24, 2020
Hi. This is a video that tells you what to expect in the tribulation period that's about to start. Once believers in Christ are raptures( disappear from the earth) know that this time is upon you. The things described here are found in the Bible in Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Revelation 6 onwards. Please watch and share with your loved ones especially those who don't know Jesus.
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