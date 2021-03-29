© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2,050 Dead 44,606 "Adverse Events"! Health Impact Back And A Jamaican Olympic Star Says No Jab!
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • March 29, 2021
This weeks numbers are looking dismal as expected. The narrative still spewing safe and effective meanwhile the cdc own numbers tell a different story! Health Impact is back it seems it was a supposed copyright issue. In Jamaica an olympic runner is saying he will stay home for the games if he is required to get the jab!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=40
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/vindictive-pro-vaccine-nurse-convinces-amazon-to-take-down-the-entire-health-impact-news-network-for-over-9-hours/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/07/yohan-blake-four-time-olympic-medalist-says-hed-rather-not-compete-than-get-vaccine/
Thumbnail Link:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=40
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/vindictive-pro-vaccine-nurse-convinces-amazon-to-take-down-the-entire-health-impact-news-network-for-over-9-hours/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/07/yohan-blake-four-time-olympic-medalist-says-hed-rather-not-compete-than-get-vaccine/
Thumbnail Link:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.