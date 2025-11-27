Russian military sources report that what is being called a death road for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has formed north of Pokrovsk The latest footage released on November 24, 2025, shows the drone filming the mass destruction of Ukraine-NATO equipment littering a road, revealing what it looks like after Kiev forced itself to go to Myrnograd. Myrnograd is where Ukrainian units are completely surrounded and have been declared completely closed off by the Russian Armed Forces. Zelenskyy's troops are still desperately trying to escape the besieged city through the gray zone in small groups of two to three men, but the chances of getting through in any direction are zero! According to reports, Ukrainian forces repeatedly attempted to deliver ammunition to the besieged units in the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd cauldron, including using civilian passenger cars. Armored vehicles were deployed to break through, but these efforts have been unsuccessful due to Russian UAV operators, systematically burned them! Astonishingly, a large number of caches of armored vehicle wrecks, badly damaged and still burning, were lined up along the main logistics route, and all of this was destroyed by the “O Brave” unit of the Center Group of Forces. Ukraine insists on breaking the blockade by using expensive armored vehicles to withdraw their troops while forbidding their soldiers to surrender, even though they will no longer be able to stop the movement of Russian forces. Thus, the result is visible in the video, a new graveyard! On the same day, Russian assault troops walked along Mira Avenue in the center of Pokrovsk. By alone, he searching for Ukrainian troops who had “cleared the center of Pokrovsk,” where Colonel Valentin Manko, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assault troops, had previously stated that the 425th Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Skala” had attacked there, which Ukrainian sources claimed had been cleared. However, the reality is clear, the soldier' movements is quite calm, and there were no gunfire sounds!

