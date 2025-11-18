The Kremlin is not surprised that Poland first tried to accuse Russia of involvement in the railway sabotage, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

He also called it noteworthy that Ukrainians were again involved in the sabotage in Poland.

Adding:

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill that would allow Kiev to refuse handing over Russian POWs.

The secretary of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters, Dmitry Usov, claims this concerns “Ukrainian citizens” from Crimea and Sevastopol:

“Every sixth Russian prisoner of war in Ukraine is a Ukrainian citizen. We must make the right decision when Russia requests their exchange, because it becomes an exchange of Ukrainians for Ukrainians. We must do everything to prevent them from returning to Russia and keep them in Ukraine.”

In reality, Kiev is openly turning people into hostages for political leverage.

Adding:

A lot of people are upset that China and Russia didn’t veto yesterday’s UN Security Council resolution. But that reaction is emotional, not strategic. Here’s the reality.

Because the Palestinian Authority supported the resolution, Beijing and Moscow were not going to veto something the recognized Palestinian government itself endorsed. That’s the entire principle of multipolarity: respecting sovereignty, even when you disagree with the decision being made.

And that’s exactly what China and Russia did. They honored the position of the Palestinian Authority, and they still made their objections clear by speaking out forcefully and abstaining. That abstention was not weakness; it was a very public, very deliberate protest.

This is what sovereignty looks like. This is what a post-unipolar world looks like.

@DD Geopolitics







