BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kremlin is not surprised that Poland first tried to accuse Russia of involvement in the railway sabotage - Ukrainians were again involved in the sabotage in Poland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 3 days ago

The Kremlin is not surprised that Poland first tried to accuse Russia of involvement in the railway sabotage, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. 

He also called it noteworthy that Ukrainians were again involved in the sabotage in Poland.

Adding:

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill that would allow Kiev to refuse handing over Russian POWs.

The secretary of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters, Dmitry Usov, claims this concerns “Ukrainian citizens” from Crimea and Sevastopol:

“Every sixth Russian prisoner of war in Ukraine is a Ukrainian citizen. We must make the right decision when Russia requests their exchange, because it becomes an exchange of Ukrainians for Ukrainians. We must do everything to prevent them from returning to Russia and keep them in Ukraine.”

In reality, Kiev is openly turning people into hostages for political leverage.

Adding: 

A lot of people are upset that China and Russia didn’t veto yesterday’s UN Security Council resolution. But that reaction is emotional, not strategic. Here’s the reality.

Because the Palestinian Authority supported the resolution, Beijing and Moscow were not going to veto something the recognized Palestinian government itself endorsed. That’s the entire principle of multipolarity: respecting sovereignty, even when you disagree with the decision being made.

And that’s exactly what China and Russia did. They honored the position of the Palestinian Authority, and they still made their objections clear by speaking out forcefully and abstaining. That abstention was not weakness; it was a very public, very deliberate protest.

This is what sovereignty looks like. This is what a post-unipolar world looks like.

@DD Geopolitics



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy