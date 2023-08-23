Create New Account
BURNED IN THE BACK! Canadian Govt STARTS Fire Upwind From Houses & Attack Victims With Roadblocks
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Tim Truth


August 22, 2023


More whistleblowers from Canada are coming out with allegations of what can only be described as crimes against humanity. This interview was originally posted on thelibertytalkcanada Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GDU90wNMcpL/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqsySP7sJ2x6/



Keywords: attack, canada, victims, whistleblowers, roadblocks, reckless, tim truth, burned in the back, government starting fires, upwind from homes

