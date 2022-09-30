Create New Account
3 ways Dems used Hurricane Ian DESTRUCTION for political gain
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 28, 2022 If there’s one thing today’s far-left are good at, it’s using human tragedy for political opportunity. And even before Hurricane Ian made landfall, that’s actually what some Democrats decided to do. From Biden urging Floridians to get vaccinated, to the mainstream media’s onslaught against Governor DeSantis, and potential plans to politicize FEMA, Glenn shows how political gain seems to be the left’s current strategy as this massive storm hits our Gulf Coast…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtHZpnSxMrM

