9/11 Cover Up Director Appointed to Chair COVID Cover Up Group

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This week on the New World Next Week: the 9/11 cover up director gets appointed to head the COVID cover up; the robo-pocalypse unfolds as police ramp up use of robot dogs; and the robo-pocalypse continues as the robot sex doll psyop is launched.
Mirrored https://lbry.tv/@corbettreport:0/nwnw20210422:1
https://lbry.tv/@corbettreport:0